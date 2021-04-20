Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STC opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

