Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Aflac Call Options (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 76,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,270% compared to the average volume of 3,246 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

AFL stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

