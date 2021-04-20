Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 970 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSPR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

