Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the typical volume of 93 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

