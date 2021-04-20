Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 3,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.