Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

