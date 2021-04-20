Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stryker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.53. 20,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,377. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

