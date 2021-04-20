Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.92. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.