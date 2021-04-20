Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 359,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

