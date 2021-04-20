Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.01. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,542,128 shares traded.

SNDL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

