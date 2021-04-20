SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 56,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

