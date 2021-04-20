Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.19. 40,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,001,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.80 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

