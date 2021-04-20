Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $98.27 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.65 or 0.04104783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,881,553 coins and its circulating supply is 314,362,902 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

