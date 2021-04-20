Surevest LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Surevest LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $338.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.