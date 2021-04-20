Surevest LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 287.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $958,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 5,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

