Surevest LLC Invests $6.82 Million in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

