Surevest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Surevest LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.76. 4,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.01 and a 200-day moving average of $400.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.81, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

