Surevest LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,178.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

