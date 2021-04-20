Surevest LLC Sells 304,636 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 96.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,636 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 22,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.