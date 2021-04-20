Surevest LLC Sells 601 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.