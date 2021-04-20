SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $537.36 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $537.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $12.68 or 0.00022348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,128,046 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.