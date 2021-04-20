Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $109,000 in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

