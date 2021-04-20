Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $149,000 in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

