Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $128,000 Investment in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $11,306,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of USAT opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

