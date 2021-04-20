Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $174,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 61,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

