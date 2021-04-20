Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,963,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,385,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,926,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WPF opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

