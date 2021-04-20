Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTOCU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.