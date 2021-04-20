Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 6,571 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a PE ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

