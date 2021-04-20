SVB Leerink Increases Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $192.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.71.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

