Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of USD Partners worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USD Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.37.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.