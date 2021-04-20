Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $241,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,057 shares of company stock worth $55,785,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

