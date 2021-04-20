SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 836,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SNX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

