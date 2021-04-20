Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 374,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.62. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

