Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.56.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

