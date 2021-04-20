Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Square by 193.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $245.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 389.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

