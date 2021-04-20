Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $55,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

