T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,781. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

