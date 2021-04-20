Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

