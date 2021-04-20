Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $177.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

