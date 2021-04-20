TAL Education Group (TAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.44, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.