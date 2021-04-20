TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,317,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

