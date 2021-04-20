Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Earns “Hold” Rating from DNB Markets

DNB Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $447.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

