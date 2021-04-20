Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Earns “Hold” Rating from DNB Markets

DNB Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $447.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DNB Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $447.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.