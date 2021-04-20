Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 20th

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

