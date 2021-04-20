Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

