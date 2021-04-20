Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

