Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 214 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,151.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3,190.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

