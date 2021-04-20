TENT (TENT) Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. TENT has a market cap of $4.33 million and $432,471.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.00417699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00168256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00177650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005089 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,553,680 coins and its circulating supply is 34,476,588 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TENT’s official website is tent.app. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.