Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.95-1.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.95-1.11 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

