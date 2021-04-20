Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

