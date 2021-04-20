Terra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $461.41 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Terra has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $461.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $14.09 or 0.00025155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,677,978 coins and its circulating supply is 378,247,339 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.